Muffet McGraw gives back to the community amid pandemic

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw is spending her March a little differently this year.

On Wednesday, the hall of fame coach spent her day at a local food bank giving out meals to those in need.

During last year's government shutdown, McGraw and the Irish offered free tickets to furloughed workers.

"I love the people here and they have been so supportive to me from the moment I walked on campus," McGraw said. "Everybody has just opened up and been so incredibly supportive. The way they come out for our team. They cheer us on in times like this year especially. I've always been somebody that's wanted to give back. I feel like I've been blessed. I've been given so much and I just feel like now is the time for me to give back."

McGraw says for those who want to help out, to contact local schools about how they are still distributing lunches to kids.

She says during these times of unknowns, it's important for the community to come together.

"I think it's so important during these times of stress that we all reach out and show our best side," McGraw said. "We need to unite. We need to come together as a community. We need to look out for each other. I think that is the basis of community, how can we help out each other?"

McGraw will be holding a food drive of her own on Friday and says she wants to continue to help out during the pandemic.