Muffet McGraw feels like Irish 'have enough' to turn the corner

For the first time, Boston College beat Notre Dame on their home floor Thursday night. The Eagles are now 1-15 all-time at Purcell Pavilion.

Despite another loss and not winning in their own building since Nov. 20, Muffet McGraw does feel very optimistic about her team.

They may be young, but McGraw believes this experience they are getting right now is invaluable. While it's frustrating, McGraw knows there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Just need to figure out where we go from here," McGraw said. "I think we have enough. I think we have enough. We just need to take a little bit more pride in our defense, maybe, and then try not to get discouraged when we don't score. I know it's hard because we are all discouraged. The fans are discouraged. We are all discouraged. We all want the same thing and that's to get better."

The next chance for Notre Dame to get better is this Sunday when they take on N.C. State.

Tip between the Fighting Irish and the Wolfpack is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

