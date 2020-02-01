Morris scores 28 points, leads Knicks over Pacers, 92-85

Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36).

They snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18).

They have lost two of three games.

2/1/2020 9:49:07 PM (GMT -5:00)