Morel’s big day leads Cubs to 4-2 win over Whitecaps

After dropping the previous two games of the homestand, the South Bend Cubs rallied back on Wednesday night to finish the five game homestand with a 3-2 record. Tonight, the Cubs defeated West Michigan 4-2 with a rally in the bottom of the 8th inning on key hits from Brennen Davis and Chris Morel.

Starter Brailyn Marquez settled in nicely after giving up two runs in the top of the 1st inning to start the game. From the 2nd to 5th inning, Marquez gave up just two hits and worked two 1-2-3 innings. The number one Cubs pitching prospect finished his night with six innings of two run baseball and six strikeouts. He took a no-decision.

The Cubs got their first run on a solo blast from Morel that landed barely past the left field wall. For Morel, he now leads the team with five home runs.

In the 4th, Morel got on base again and ultimately made it to third. After jumping off the third base bag trying to distract West Michigan’s pitcher Wilkel Hernandez, the right-hander tossed a wild pitch and Morel scored to make it 2-2.

The game went quiet until the bottom of the 8th, when the Cubs put together another rally. On a ground ball up the middle, Whitecaps shortstop Wenceel Perez booted the play and Levi Jordan reached on the E6. Davis then came through with his big hit. On a smash down the left field line, Jordan raced home, and Davis had RBI number 17.

Shortly later, Morel picked up his third hit of the night and plated Davis. The 19-year-old Morel is up to 23 RBI on the season.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Brendan King earned his fourth win of the season with three innings of shutout baseball and just one hit allowed. King added five strikeouts.

Now with the homestand done, the Cubs will head on the road tomorrow night to face these same West Michigan Whitecaps in a quick two game series. First pitch from Fifth Third Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM with Derek Casey taking the hill.