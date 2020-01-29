Mooney's 16th double-double, bench propel Irish past Deacons

John Mooney regained his double-double touch and T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 23 points as Notre Dame held off Wake Forest in the second half Wednesday for a 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Mooney, who had 12 double-doubles in a row before Florida State held him to five rebounds in an 85-84 ACC loss Saturday, finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

After a slow start as Mike Brey's Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC) broke a two-game losing streak. Reserve Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 18 points and fellow reserve Dane Goodwin 14 as the Irish bench outscored the Demon Deacons, 32-23.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/29/2020 9:21:34 PM (GMT -5:00)

