Mooney wants to use summer to become 'best on the floor'

Irish hoops forward John Mooney had a season to remember last year.

He logged 13 double-doubles in ACC play, the most since five-time NBA Champion Tim Duncan set the mark with 15 during the 1996-1997 season at Wake Forest.

Despite last year's impressive stretch, Mooney wants more.

"I'm just going to continue and go out and play my game," Mooney said. "However, coach [Mike] Brey and coach [Ryan] Humphrey have really pushed me towards believing that I am the best on the floor, no matter who is with me. It's not really a cockiness but a high confidence level in yourself and your teammates that you can get the job done. That's certainly something I am going to work at."

Last season, Mooney earned third-team All-ACC honors after leading the conference in rebounds per game and ranking 18th in the conference in scoring.

But Brey says in order for Mooney to take his game to a higher level, he has to carry himself with a different mindset on the court.

Brey pointed out to Mooney that 2019 NBA first-round draft pick Jaxson Hayes did not record a single double-double this past season, and he was a lottery pick.

Brey thinks if Mooney goes into every game with the mindset that he is the best, big things will come this season.

"I want him to think of himself as more of a great player," Brey said. "He's got to have a little bit more swagger as a great player. I think he'll grow into that by November."

