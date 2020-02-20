Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets hung on to beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday night.

After the NBA put on a memorable show last weekend with the All-Star festivities in Chicago for the first time since 1988, the Hornets and Bulls delivered a rather forgettable performance.

P.J. Washington scored 17 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

