Mitchell, Gobert help Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana.

