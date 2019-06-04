Mishawaka wins first regional championship since 1997

Mishawaka made history Monday night, winning their first regional championship since 1997. The Cavemen shut out Lake Central 2-0 in a game that began Saturday night - but finished Monday night due to rain.

Sam Shively recorded the first two outs in the top of the first Saturday night from La Porte High School, before lightning struck and the game was pushed to Monday. Shively continued his dominance on the mound 48 hours later, throwing five shutout innings to lead Mishawaka to the title.

"I'm very proud," Shively said. "Just the way that we play together, we're always there for each other. We do everything together, and it's just coming together."

The win is especially sweet because the Cavemen were knocked out in regionals a year ago. Now, they are in semi-state for the first time in 22 years.

"It means so much to me to be part of this community," Mishawaka senior A.J. Rosebush said. "This is a special group, this is what we dreamed of as kids. Feels great to be regional champs, we're over the hump, and now we've got another week."

"We're going to semi-state!" Mishawaka baseball coach John Huemmer said. "I'm on cloud nine right now - I love these guys."

To put into perspective how long it's been since Mishawaka's last regional title, 1997 is four years before any of the Cavemen seniors were born.

Mishawaka will play Hamilton Southeastern in 4A Semi-state Saturday afternoon from Bill Nixon Field in Plymouth. First pitch is set for 3pm. The winner will advance to the state championship.