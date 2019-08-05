Mishawaka opens up first day of high school football practice

Today is the first day of high school football practices across the state of Indiana.

"It feels amazing," Mishawaka senior Joe Willis said. "We put a lot of hard work and effort into the season and I can't wait to see how it turns out."

We start things off with the Mishawaka Cavemen, who are coming off a phenomenal season under second year head coach Keith Kinder.

"It's awesome," Mishawaka senior Donovan Snyder said. "We all wait for this moment and it's cool. For us seniors, it's our last year so we just take every rep as hard as we can."

Last season, the Cavemen finished the year with a 12-2 record with the program's first regional title since 2012 but fell short of their ultimate goal after losing to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in Semi-State.

And now, Mishawaka is back on the field since Semi-State and they couldn't be more thrilled for the 2019 season.

"It's like Christmas, man," Kinder said. "I'm so excited. It was hard to sleep last night. Even though we have busy summers with football and all of that good stuff, it's really nice because the first official day of practice you get out here and it's the actual season."

Mishawaka opens up their season at home against Portage on August 23rd.