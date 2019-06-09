Mishawaka falls short of first state championship appearance

Down to their final out, Mishawaka baseball had the game winning run at the plate and were unable to pull through as the Cavemen fell to Hamilton Southeastern 4-2 at Semi-State.

Despite the loss, Mishawaka head baseball coach John Huemmer loved the fight his team showed in the final game of the season.

"Couldn't have been blessed with a better group of guys," Huemmer said. "Just hard you know where I got 14 great seniors that today was their last game. It makes it tough because I won't be on the field with them again but that's on a personal level. As a coach, these guys have been playing so well. They gelled well together. Just been blessed with a great group of guys."

Mishawka baseball is still looking for its first appearance in the state championship game.