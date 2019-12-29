Minshew, Jaguars close out season with 38-20 win over Colts

Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months in Jacksonville's season finale.

The rookie threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the Jaguars beat Indianapolis 38-20. Minshew surely strengthened his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2020.

Coach Doug Marrone might be around, too.

Marrone's status has been unclear since team owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week.

Khan will meet with Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and others in the coming days before deciding anyone's fate.

Minshew and the Jaguars certainly made Marrone look good in the regular-season finale for both teams.

