Minor League Baseball season is officially canceled

One week ago, the MLB announced there would be a baseball season. On Tuesday, it was announced baseball was pulling the plug on Minor League action in 2020.

This move comes as no surprise. With no big TV deals for minor league teams, this move was destined to happen.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O'Conner said. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

This is the first year since 1901 that there will be no Minor League Baseball.