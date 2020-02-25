Mikki Vaughn continues to make an impact for the Irish

The Fighting Irish are getting some good production inside with forward Mikki Vaughn.

The junior from Philadelphia scored a career-high 21 points in the win against Syracuse on Sunday while shooting better than 77% from the field.

"I always come into it thinking we are going to do really well," Vaughn said. "We are going to give it all we have. Once the game starts, the mindset changes, but you always have to go into every game thinking the same thing."

Vaughn has certainly stepped up her game even though she's been hobbled all season with a knee injury.

"She's playing on one leg," Notre Dame women's head basketball coach Muffet McGraw said. "You can tell she gets tired quicker. She's getting beat up inside. She's giving it absolutely everything she has on every possession. She just continues to battle every play."

Vaughn and the Irish are back at home for the final game of the season on Thursday night. Notre Dame takes on North Carolina at 7 p.m. You can catch that game on ACC Network Extra.

