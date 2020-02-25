Mike Brey wants to take things one game at a time entering final stretch

The Notre Dame men's basketball team isn't just entering the final stretch of the season but its most important stretch of the season.

Every Domer has the same goal in mind, and that's to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish have been playing solid basketball lately, winning six of their last eight games in ACC play. One of those losses came to Virginia in overtime, while the other was the blowout at Cameron Indoor against Duke.

Still, the Irish find themselves in the mix for a possible spot in the dance. Brey's message to his team the last few weeks has been as simple as it gets: take things one game at a time.

"If you keep winning down the stretch, whether it's Quad 1s or Quad 2s or Quad 3s, you start to get into the mix and it kind of works itself out," Brey said. "That's the goal. We've got Boston College and we'll deal with the other ones on Thursday when we get to Winston-Salem."

The Holy War on hardwood between Notre Dame and Boston College takes place Wednesday night. It will be a late one. It's a 9 p.m. tip on the ACC Network.

