Mike Brey remembers legendary high school basketball coach Morgan Wootten

On Wednesday, Mike Brey was coaching with a heavy heart at Purcell Pavilion.

That's because he was coaching in his first game after the passing of his high school coach Morgan Wootten.

Before Wednesday's game against the Orange, Mike Brey held a moment of silence at Purcell to remember the life of Coach Wootten.

Wootten hasn't just made an impact of thousands of high school basketball players... but especially Mike Brey.

After coaching Brey in high school, Wootten gave Brey his first job in the coaching profession as an assistant at Dematha High School which is right outside of Washington DC.

Legend doesn't even begin to describe the coaching career of Morgan Wootten. He won over 1,200 games and was the third high school coach to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame..

After last night's game, Brey reflected on Wootten's life.

"Boy, a lot of thoughts were running through my mind today," Brey said. "Coach, obviously, has been very ill. He was just the ultimate educator. I was so fortunate that I was around him as a young person. He was my teacher and coach. Then I was his assistant. I draw on those experiences every day. He was a positive guy. He was a great confidence giver of young people. One of the good guys. Teacher, coach. They'll be some great stories out there. I may get a text from Heaven tonight. 'Mike, remember the one-on-one drills we did at DeMatha where you keep your man in front?' I may get that tonight and, god bless it, I deserve it."

Brey hopes Wootten will send a text from the pearly gates on Saturday to help Brey prepare for fifth ranked Florida State.

Tip between the Fighting Irish and Seminoles is set for 8 PM on the ACC Network.

