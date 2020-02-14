Mike Brey is feeling the love for his Irish this Valentine's Day

Prior to the loss in Charlottesville, the Notre Dame men's basketball team scored 80 points in five straight games and won four conference games in a row, which the Domers haven't done since 2017.

Head coach Mike Brey knows Saturday's test with Duke will certainly be a challenge but loves how his team is attacking it each and every day as they try to make it back to the big dance.

"I love how they have complete ownership of themselves," Brey said. "Our captains have done a great job of setting the tone this month. They want it. They play the right way. They understand what's on the line. They are really coachable. It's a fun group to be around every day because they are focused on making a run at the NCAA Tournament."

We'll see if the Irish put together a performance that Brey will love against Duke. That will be a 4 p.m. tip on ESPN.

