Mike Brey feels like Irish have a 'shot' at the NCAA Tournament

The Notre Dame men's basketball team is just on the outside of the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish need a lot to happen to dance in March, and coach Mike Brey feels like the Irish are in good position to do so.

Nothing is guaranteed with this group, but theoretically, the Irish need to win their remaining four games in the regular season against Boston College, Wake Forest, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Then the Irish need to win at least two games in the ACC Tournament, but even that would not guarantee a trip to the dance.

However, Brey is betting on his team, especially after the way the squad has played the last few weeks.

"I just like how we are playing right now," Brey said. "We know who we are. We've kind of figured it out, and we've got a shot because we are in position and we are playing well. I'm excited to take this show on the road now and see if we can score it on the road like we can score it here. We've scored it here five in a row pretty good. We've got to get scoring again on Wednesday, but I haven't talked about it much, but we all know it's going to be interesting down the stretch. We feel like we are going to be a part of it. We really do."

Next up for the Fighting Irish is the Holy War on Hardwood. The Domers will be on the road on Wednesday to take on Boston College. That will be a 9 p.m. tip on the ACC Network.

