Miguel Zyniewicz grateful to walk-on for Western Michigan football

Adams wide receiver Miguel Zyniewicz lived in a time of uncertainty long before the pandemic.

"I really wasn't sure if I was going to play," Zyniewicz said. "It was a lot of like, 'man, I guess my future isn't going to be what I wanted it to be.'"

Three games into his season senior as the go to target for the Adams football team, Zyniewicz broke his collarbone in the third quarter against Riley.

"That was it for the year," Zyniewicz said. "A big anticipation for the season went straight downhill. It was kind of a low point in my life. I was hoping this season would get me out there more."

Zyniewicz was hoping to get looks from Division 1 football program, and once his season was over, Zyniewicz did not know if he would get to play at the next level.

"It was a process of understanding it takes time," Zyniewicz said. "A lot of time and a lot of patience. I really was hoping something would work out."

Despite not being on the field, Zyniewicz had an impressive resume. He was named a team captain, earned a second team all NIC spot during his junior season and was named to the NIC All Academic team in 2019.

And at the end of April, Zyniewicz got his shot as a preferred walk-on at Western Michigan.

"It takes only one opportunity," Zyniewicz said. "That's all it takes and that just like stuck with me forever. Just getting that call from the coach was like so much appreciation and so thankful. Just happy, elated that I get one opportunity."

And Zyniewicz isn't going to waste his one opportunity.

"it's just giving it 110 percent cause I know that the coaches believe in me and I have to show that I came prepared, and that I am ready to play and earn that scholarship," Zyniewicz said. "It's a lot of hard work that is going to be put in and I'm ready for that."

Zyniewicz will be back in South Bend if there is college football in the fall. His Western Michigan Broncos play the Fighting Irish inside Notre Dame Stadium on September 19th.