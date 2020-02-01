Michigan wins 10th in a row at Garden, beats No. 25 Rutgers

Brandon Johns Jr. left Madison Square Garden with a black eye, but also the best game of his career.

Johns scored a career-high 20 points and Michigan won its 10th straight in games at Madison Square Garden, beating No. 25 Rutgers 69-63 on Saturday.

Jon Teske added 14 points as the Wolverines improved to 12-0 against Rutgers, including a victory in the 1976 Final Four.

Montez Mathis had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Rutgers.

2/1/2020 8:01:27 PM (GMT -5:00)