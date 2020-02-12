Michigan rolls past Northwestern in Howard's 'homecoming'

Eli Brooks scored 18 points, Isaiah Livers added 17 more, and Michigan gave coach Juwan Howard, a Chicago South Sider, the win in his homecoming-of-sorts, beating Northwestern 79-54.

Howard watched as the Wolverines took control in the first half on the way to an easy win in his first game coaching them in the Chicago area.

Last-place Northwestern dropped its eighth in a row and lost for the 13th time in 14 games. Jared Jones (12 points) and Miller Kopp (10) were the only players in double figures for the Wildcats, who shot 32 percent and made 5 of 21 3-pointers.

2/12/2020 11:31:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

