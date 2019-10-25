Michigan native Domers ready for the Wolverines

The Notre Dame-Michigan rivalry is huge for college football fans in Michiana. However, for a couple of Notre Dame defensive linemen, the rivalry might be bigger.

Defensive linemen Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji both grew up in the Wolverine State. Kareem is from Detroit and Ogundeji is from West Bloomfield.

Both Kareem and Ogundeji were recruited to play in Ann Arbor at Michigan, and both decided they wanted to spend their collegiate years under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

"It just came down to me wanting to do something different," Kareem said. "Also, getting away from home. Still being close enough where I can go back and see my family. But being far enough way and be my own person at the same time."

Both of the defensive lineman are glad they are playing for Brian Kelly and Notre Dame.

"I kind of just wanted to be out of Michigan - the whole state of Michigan," Ogundeji said. "I've been there pretty much my whole life, so to go out there and be here at Notre Dame also made a difference to me. Campus is amazing, the people around here, the coaches, the players, that's what drove me here."

