Michigan State shakes off sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65

Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Gabe Brown had career highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Michigan State overcame sloppy play to beat Nebraska 86-65.

The Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) turned over the ball a season-high 22 times but made 13 3-pointers and outrebounded the Cornhuskers 51-26. They busted open the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half.

Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) dropped its 11th straight game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in program history. Dachon Burke had 21 points to lead the Huskers.

