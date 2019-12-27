Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl

Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.

Wake Forest missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.

