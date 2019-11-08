Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

Posted:

These are the Indiana sectional final and Michigan district Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana sectional finals


Class 6A


Sectional 2
Penn at Warsaw

Class 5A


Sectional 9
La Porte at Valparaiso

Sectional 10
Elkhart Central at Mishawaka

Class 4A


Sectional 18
New Prairie at Plymouth

Class 3A


Sectional 25
Knox at Calumet New Tech

Sectional 26
Jimtown at Marian

Class 2A


Sectional 34
Lewis Cass at LaVille

Sectional 35
Fairfield at Eastside

Class 1A


Sectional 41
Culver at North Judson

Michigan matchups


Division 3


Region 2, District 1
Edwardsburg at Zeeland West

Division 8


Region 4, District 1
Cassopolis at Reading

 