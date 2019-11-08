Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Indiana sectional final and Michigan district Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana sectional finals
Class 6A
Sectional 2
Penn at Warsaw
Class 5A
Sectional 9
La Porte at Valparaiso
Sectional 10
Elkhart Central at Mishawaka
Class 4A
Sectional 18
New Prairie at Plymouth
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Knox at Calumet New Tech
Sectional 26
Jimtown at Marian
Class 2A
Sectional 34
Lewis Cass at LaVille
Sectional 35
Fairfield at Eastside
Class 1A
Sectional 41
Culver at North Judson
Michigan matchups
Division 3
Region 2, District 1
Edwardsburg at Zeeland West
Division 8
Region 4, District 1
Cassopolis at Reading