Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Indiana sectional semifinal and Michigan predistrict Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana matchups
Class 6A
Sectional 2
Portage at Penn
Warsaw at Chesterton
Class 5A
Sectional 9
La Porte at Michigan City
Munster at Valparaiso
Sectional 10
Concord at Elkhart Central
Elkhart Memorial at Mishawaka
Class 4A
Sectional 18
New Prairie at Culver Academies
St. Joseph at Plymouth
Sectional 19
NorthWood at Leo
East Noble at DeKalb
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Twin Lakes at Knox
Calumet New Tech at River Forest
Sectional 26
Tippecanoe Valley at Jimtown
Marian at West Noble
Class 2A
Sectional 34
Lewis Cass at Rochester
Bremen at LaVille
Sectional 35
Prairie Heights at Fairfield
Fort Wayne Luers at Eastside
Class 1A
Sectional 41
South Central at Culver
North Judson at Winamac
Sectional 44
Southwood at Northfield
North Miami at Adams Central
Michigan matchups
Division 3
Region 2, District 1
St. Joseph at Edwardsburg
Zeeland East at Zeeland West
Division 5
Region 2, District 1
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Berrien Springs
Dowagiac at Hopkins
Division 6
Region 3, District 1
Constantine at Brandywine
Jonesville at Hillsdale
Division 8
Region 4, District 1
White Pigeon at Cassopolis
Mendon at Reading