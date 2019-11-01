Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Indiana sectional semifinal and Michigan predistrict Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana matchups


Class 6A


Sectional 2
Portage at Penn
Warsaw at Chesterton

Class 5A


Sectional 9
La Porte at Michigan City
Munster at Valparaiso

Sectional 10
Concord at Elkhart Central
Elkhart Memorial at Mishawaka

Class 4A


Sectional 18
New Prairie at Culver Academies
St. Joseph at Plymouth

Sectional 19
NorthWood at Leo
East Noble at DeKalb

Class 3A


Sectional 25
Twin Lakes at Knox
Calumet New Tech at River Forest

Sectional 26
Tippecanoe Valley at Jimtown
Marian at West Noble

Class 2A


Sectional 34
Lewis Cass at Rochester
Bremen at LaVille

Sectional 35
Prairie Heights at Fairfield
Fort Wayne Luers at Eastside

Class 1A


Sectional 41
South Central at Culver
North Judson at Winamac

Sectional 44
Southwood at Northfield
North Miami at Adams Central

Michigan matchups


Division 3


Region 2, District 1
St. Joseph at Edwardsburg
Zeeland East at Zeeland West

Division 5


Region 2, District 1
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Berrien Springs
Dowagiac at Hopkins

Division 6


Region 3, District 1
Constantine at Brandywine
Jonesville at Hillsdale

Division 8


Region 4, District 1
White Pigeon at Cassopolis
Mendon at Reading

 