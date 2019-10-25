Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Indiana sectional playoff and Michigan Week 9 Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:

Indiana matchups

Class 5A

Elkhart Central at Adams

Class 4A

New Prairie at RileyClay at Culver AcademiesLogansport at St. JosephKankakee Valley at Plymouth

Sectional 19

East Noble at Northridge

Columbia City at DeKalb

Wawasee at NorthWood

Angola at Leo

Class 3A

Hanover Central at Twin LakesKnox at Hammond ClarkCalumet at HammondRiver Forest at Benton Central

Sectional 26

Tippecanoe Valley at Washington

Garrett at Jimtown

Lakeland at Marian

West Noble at John Glenn

Class 2A

Pioneer at Lewis CassDelphi at RochesterManchester at BremenWabash at LaVille

Sectional 35

Whitko at Prairie Heights

Fairfield at Bluffton

Central Noble at Fort Wayne Luers

Eastside at Woodlan

Class 1A

South Central at West CentralCulver at Lake StationSouth Newton at North JudsonGary Roosevelt at Winamac

Sectional 44

Southwood at Churubusco

Northfield at Triton

Fremont at North Miami

Caston at Adams Central

Michigan matchups

Coloma 56, Watervliet 6Edwardsburg at Paw PawCassopolis 40, Marcellus 0,Portage Central at NilesBrandywine at BuchananSt. Joseph at Portage NorthernLakeshore at MattawanBenton Harbor at Berrien SpringsDowagiac at South HavenEau Claire at Bangor