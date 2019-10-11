Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 8 Friday Night Football games featuring Michiana teams:
Indiana matchups
Elkhart Memorial 21, Wawasee 14
Penn 21, Elkhart Central 19
Washington 26, Adams 13
Pioneer 52, Culver 12
John Glenn 35, Clay 6
Mishawaka 15, Marian 6
Concord 10, Northridge 0
Plymouth 36, Goshen 6
Winamac 48, Caston 6
Tippecanoe Valley 25, Manchester 0
Southwood 31, Rochester 0
Lakeland 20, Fairfield 14
Fremont 26, Prairie Heights 6
Northfield 24, Whitko 0
Warsaw 35, NorthWood 14
Culver Academies 42, St. Joseph 7
Jimtown 43, Bremen 7
Knox 28, Triton 6
New Prairie 48, Riley 14
Michigan City 7, La Porte 3
LaVille 17, North Judson 0
South Central at Hammond Noll
Michigan matchups
Constantine 40, Watervliet 6
White Pigeon 71, Eau Claire 0
Edwardsburg 50, Three Rivers 7
Battle Creek Lakeview 14, St. Joseph 0
Niles 7, Kalamazoo Central 6
Lakeshore 27, Richland Gull Lake 16
Berrien Springs 40, Buchanan 0
Schoolcraft 41, Coloma 12
Mattawan 14, Benton Harbor 8
Dowagiac 40, Sturgis 24
Athens 1, River Valley 0 (forfeit)
Brandywine 44, Gobles 0
Cassopolis 48, Bloomingdale 0