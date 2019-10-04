Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 7 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana and Michigan teams:
Indiana matchups
Penn at New Prairie
Wawasee at Warsaw
Elkhart Central at Adams
Riley at Jimtown
Mishawaka at St. Joseph
Clay at Indianapolis Howe
Washington at Bremen
NorthWood at Elkhart Memorial
Goshen at Northridge
Concord at Plymouth
Culver Academies at Marian
LaVille at John Glenn
Winamac at West Central
North Judson at Triton
Tippecanoe Valley at Maconaquah
Culver at Caston
Northfield at Rochester
Lakeland at West Noble
Fairfield at Garrett
River Forest at South Central
La Porte at Crown Point
Portage at Michigan City
Manchester at Whitko
Michigan matchups
Decatur 1, River Valley (forfeit)
Plainwell at Edwardsburg
Cassopolis at White Pigeon
Portage Northern at Niles
Brandywine at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
St. Joseph at Portage Central
Lakeshore at Battle Creek Lakeview
Parchment at Berrien Springs
Saugatuck at Buchanan
Coloma at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Watervliet at Delton Kellogg
Clay at Benton Harbor
Dowagiac at Otsego
Eau Claire at Bloomingdale