Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 7 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana and Michigan teams:

Indiana matchups

Penn at New Prairie

Wawasee at Warsaw

Elkhart Central at Adams

Riley at Jimtown

Mishawaka at St. Joseph

Clay at Indianapolis Howe

Washington at Bremen

NorthWood at Elkhart Memorial

Goshen at Northridge

Concord at Plymouth

Culver Academies at Marian

LaVille at John Glenn

Winamac at West Central

North Judson at Triton

Tippecanoe Valley at Maconaquah

Culver at Caston

Northfield at Rochester

Lakeland at West Noble

Fairfield at Garrett

River Forest at South Central

La Porte at Crown Point

Portage at Michigan City

Manchester at Whitko