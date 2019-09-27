Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 6 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana and Michigan teams:
Indiana matchups
Penn at St. Joseph
Warsaw at Goshen
New Prairie at Adams
Washington at John Glenn
Culver Academy at Elkhart Memorial
Bremen at Marian
Knox at LaVille
Culver at Winamac
Triton at Pioneer
Whitko at Tippecanoe Valley
Rochester at Peru
Central Noble at Lakeland
Angola at Fairfield
Lake Station at South Central
La Porte at Merrillville
Michigan City at Lake Central
Postponements
NorthWood at Northridge (11 a.m. Saturday)
Plymouth at Wawasee (7:30 p.m. Saturday)
Jimtown at Concord (noon Saturday)
Mishawaka at Elkhart Central (7 p.m. Saturday)
Riley at Clay (10 a.m. Saturday -- to be played at Jackson Field)
Michigan matchups
South Haven at Edwardsburg
Cassopolis at Decatur
Niles at Richland Gull Lake
Berrien Springs at Comstock
Buchanan at Parchment
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Watervliet
Benton Harbor at Battle Creek Central
Dowagiac at Plainwell
Martin at Lake Michigan Catholic
Postponements
Bridgman at Lawrence (1 p.m. Saturday)
Fennville at Brandywine (1 p.m. Saturday)
Portage Central at Lakeshore (10:30 a.m. Saturday)
Constantine at Coloma (1 p.m. Saturday)
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at St. Joseph (1 p.m. Saturday)