Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 6 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana and Michigan teams:

Indiana matchups

Penn at St. Joseph

Warsaw at Goshen

New Prairie at Adams

Washington at John Glenn

Culver Academy at Elkhart Memorial

Bremen at Marian

Knox at LaVille

Culver at Winamac

Triton at Pioneer

Whitko at Tippecanoe Valley

Rochester at Peru

Central Noble at Lakeland

Angola at Fairfield

Lake Station at South Central

La Porte at Merrillville

Michigan City at Lake Central

Postponements

NorthWood at Northridge (11 a.m. Saturday)

Plymouth at Wawasee (7:30 p.m. Saturday)

Jimtown at Concord (noon Saturday)

Mishawaka at Elkhart Central (7 p.m. Saturday)

Riley at Clay (10 a.m. Saturday -- to be played at Jackson Field)

Michigan matchups

South Haven at Edwardsburg

Cassopolis at Decatur

Niles at Richland Gull Lake

Berrien Springs at Comstock

Buchanan at Parchment

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Watervliet

Benton Harbor at Battle Creek Central

Dowagiac at Plainwell

Martin at Lake Michigan Catholic