Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 3 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana teams:

Indiana scores

Plymouth 24, Warsaw 19

Elkhart Memorial 48, Goshen 0

Northridge 27, Wawasee 0

Concord 24, NorthWood 14

Winamac 62, North White 24

Tippecanoe Valley 32, Peru 18

Lakeland 20, Prairie Heights 6

Fairfield 8, Central Noble 0

Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) at Penn

Riley at Adams

St. Joseph at Marian

Hammond at Clay

Washington at Kankakee Valley

Gary West at Mishawaka

Jimtown at Elkhart Central

Andrean at New Prairie

John Glenn at Bremen

Pioneer at LaVille

Caston at Triton

Hanover Central at Culver Academies

Knox at Culver

Rochester at Whitko