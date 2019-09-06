Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 3 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana teams:
Indiana scores
Plymouth 24, Warsaw 19
Elkhart Memorial 48, Goshen 0
Northridge 27, Wawasee 0
Concord 24, NorthWood 14
Winamac 62, North White 24
Tippecanoe Valley 32, Peru 18
Lakeland 20, Prairie Heights 6
Fairfield 8, Central Noble 0
Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) at Penn
Riley at Adams
St. Joseph at Marian
Hammond at Clay
Washington at Kankakee Valley
Gary West at Mishawaka
Jimtown at Elkhart Central
Andrean at New Prairie
John Glenn at Bremen
Pioneer at LaVille
Caston at Triton
Hanover Central at Culver Academies
Knox at Culver
Rochester at Whitko
Michigan scores
Cassopolis 28, Mendon 0
Brandywine 68, Comstock 0
St. Joseph 55, Niles 7
Portage Northern 14, Lakeshore 6
Edwardsburg at Otsego
Berrien Springs at Constantine
Buchanan at Fennville
Coloma at Lawton
Watervliet at Saugatuck
Ottawa Hills at Benton Harbor
Three Rivers at Dowagiac