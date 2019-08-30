Michiana's Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the Week 2 Friday Night Football games featuring Indiana teams:
East Noble 34, Mishawaka 29
Marian 49, John Glenn 7
LaVille 59, Triton 14
Pioneer 50, Winamac 0
Harrison West Lafayette 24, Culver Academies 3
Tippecanoe Valley 28, Northfield 21
West Noble 21, Wawasee 6
New Prairie 62, S.B. Clay 7
Elkhart Central 31, Goshen 3
Penn 33, La Porte 6
Indianapolis Chatard 48, NorthWood 21
Knox 34, Rochester 27
Churubusco 52, Lakeland 28
Fairfield 22, Osceola Grace 18
Warsaw 20, Michigan City 19
Northridge 31, S.B. St. Joseph 16
S.B. Riley 28, Bremen 7
Concord 31, Elkhart Memorial 18
Plymouth 41, Kokomo 20
Culver 52, South Central (Union Mills) 22
Jimtown 31, S.B. Washington 13
Glenoak (Ohio) 42, S.B. Adams 6