Michiana athletes are signed, sealed, delivered for college football future

Eleven Warsaw Tigers were celebrated Thursday morning as they signed their letters of intent.

One of those was big-time football recruit Harrison Mevis.

Mevis will continue to be a Tiger when he joins the University of Missouri Tigers.

"Pretty relieved," Mevis said of how he was feeling. "I know there was a coaching change, but I'm just excited to get going and I want to get there as soon as possible now. Things happen for a reason. I seem to like the new guy too. Eli Drinkwitz. He's from Appalachian State. He has a really good record. I've met with him a couple of times one-on-one. I had an official visit last weekend. So, I'm ready to go. We're all ready to go."

The kicker hopes to earn a starting spot this year and is ready to compete in one of the toughest conferences in college football, the SEC.

"It's been a goal of mine since freshmen year," Mevis said, "It was really big for me. As soon as they offered, I couldn't pass that up."

Mevis will actually be graduating from Warsaw in two days and enroll early at Mizzou. He says starting in the spring will help get him involved right away.

At Culver Academy, four-star defensive end Deontae Craig signed the dotted line to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Craig had offers from several big schools, including Notre Dame and Michigan, but says Iowa felt like home.

He can't wait to go to Iowa, do the Iowa wave and be a part of a football program with a great tradition.

"Just getting to know their program, the people around their program, I just felt like I was one of their guys," Craig said. "I fit in with them and the rich tradition they have with football and academics. The city, Iowa City, is amazing. I just feel like it was the best opportunity for me to further myself as a man."

Craig is also a basketball star at CMA but says he will not play hoops at Iowa.

