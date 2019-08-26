Michaela Mabrey hired as Notre Dame women's basketball assistant coach

For the eighth straight season, there will be a Mabrey associated with the Notre Dame women's basketball team; except this time it won't be on the court as a player but on the bench as an assistant coach.

On Monday, Notre Dame women's head basketball coach Muffet McGraw announced that her former player Michaela Mabrey has joined the coaching staff..

"I'm so happy to have her back," McGraw said. "It's been quite a legacy having both of them here. Michaela was such a coach on the floor as a player so it was a really easy decision for me. I think she's got the energy and someone that has played in the system, exactly the way we are playing now. She's been to three Final Fours so she understands the stress. She understands the academic pressure. She can really relate to the players."

Mabrey graduated from Notre Dame back in 2016 and played in three final fours under the shadow of the Golden Dome as a part of the winningest class in Notre Dame women's basketball history.

Coaching was never on Mabrey's mind until McGraw brought the idea up to her.

McGraw says that all of her former point guards could be great coaches, and Mabrey hopes she can prove McGraw right here at Notre Dame.

"When I was done playing, I didn't know what I wanted to do," Mabrey said. "I was going to go play overseas for a bit but then I changed my mind. Coach was the one who actually told me, 'You would be a really great coach.' Just being back here, I had a great experience and I just want the next group of Notre Dame women's basketball players to have that experience because mine was incredible."