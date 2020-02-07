Merzlikins gets fifth shutout, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings

Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their points streak to 10 games with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Zach Werenski’s second-period goal, his 17th of the season, broke a franchise season scoring record for defensemen. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and nine of the last 10.

They dominated in the game, outshooting Detroit 44-16, but had trouble finding the back of the net with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard in goal. Howard faced a shooting gallery at times, finishing with 42 saves.

