McGraw says short bench is hurting the Irish

Notre Dame Women's basketball will face its toughest test yet Sunday against UCONN.

Head coach Muffet McGraw says the game comes at a bad time for the Irish.

McGraw says the team's best shooters aren't getting any good looks and they forget who they are supposed to guard.

“I mean it's hard to say aside from youth,” McGraw said. “It just seems like it's taking a little bit longer to figure things out. I think they're feeling a little bit of pressure keep up with where our program has been the last few years and the sense of urgency that I think is needed is what's been missing.”

Add the two injuries and McGraw is left with a short bench.

“I have to be less frustrated which is hard,” McGraw said. “I need to be more patient. I need to be more understanding. I think especially with the bench. We have a short bench. So it's not like we can look down the bench and say, "Let’s try this combination and see." So I think that's what hurts us a little bit too because you can get away with getting the same thing wrong over and over and over again and know that you're still going to stay in the game.”

The Irish take on UCONN Sunday at 4 on ESPN.

