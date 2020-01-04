McGraw says Irish "can play a lot better"

It hasn't been the season Notre Dame Women's basketball is used to and the Irish say they know they can play better.

The Irish currently are 6-8 on the year and 1-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame picked up its first ACC win on Thursday against Pitt.

The Irish hope to be turning a corner as conference play heats up.

Even though, Notre Dame won 60-52 with three Irish scoring in double digits against Pitt, head coach Muffet McGraw says the team can play better.

"It was an ugly game," McGraw said. "I don't think anybody after that game went, 'Wow we look great!' I think we kind of slugged through it and both teams struggled to score. So it was great that we came out with a win. We got a big lead. Squandered it. Held on for the win. But I don't think anybody's happy with that. Obviously it beats losing but I think we know we can play a lot better."

Notre Dame goes for its second ACC win Sat. afternoon against Syracuse at 4.