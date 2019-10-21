McGraw is impressed with new coach Michaela Mabrey

The Irish are getting used to a new assistant coach.

Michaela Mabrey returned to the program this year replacing Niele Ivey as she left for the NBA.

Mabrey is a part of the winningest class in Notre Dame Women's basketball history and a two- time captain.

She’s working with the Irish point guards and recruiting.

“I think it speaks to our relationship,” Mabrey said. “We had a great relationship while I was here at Notre Dame. Obviously it's an amazing program. I've played for it. My sister played for it. To be given this opportunity at this age is just I'm super grateful and super blessed to be back. It's just been an amazing journey this far.”

Head coach Muffet McGraw couldn't be happier to have Mabrey on her staff.

“I am thrilled with Michaela right now,” McGraw said. “It's been great. She has just kind of picked up right where she left off in terms of her personality, her energy that she brings. She wants to win. She knows how to get there and she knows how to tell them how to get there. She's doing just a really good job with her point guards. In the recruiting, she's been phenomenal. We've had a lot of official visits. Recruiting is going really well and a lot of it's because of her.”

Now Mabrey's sister Marina graduated last year for the Irish and plays for the Los Angeles Sparks now in the WNBA.

Michaela says it would have been cool to coach her sister but believes everything happens for a reason.

