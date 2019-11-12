McGraw is happy her young Irish team is gaining experience

On Monday, the Notre Dame women's basketball team lost its first game of the season 74-63 to the Tennessee Volunteers behind Rennia Davis' 33-point performance.

That's the first time the Notre Dame women's basketball team has lost a game in November since 2011

Head coach Muffet McGraw knows this season will have its ups and downs but says that this early experience for a young team will really help them in the long run.

"Every game [has helped us]," McGraw said. "Fordham really helped us because it was a close game at the end. We were able to do some things down the stretch. This was a good game for us to play. We had to work on our late game stuff. We've never even practiced fouling. There's so many things that we haven't gotten in front of yet. I thought it was good. I thought we had a lot of things we had to do to get a hold of our late game fairly unsuccessfully so that's good. We'll go to the drawing board and figure it out."

The Notre Dame schedule isn't getting any easier. On Thursday, the Irish welcome in the Michigan State Spartans for a Top 20 showdown.

Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.

