McGraw hopes Miami game can turns things around for Notre Dame

On Sunday, the Notre Dame women's basketball team snapped its longest home losing streak at five games topping Miami 76-53.

It was a game Notre Dame dominated from start to finish. The Irish put the game away with a 20-0 run in the third quarter to win their first game at home since November.

Head coach Muffet McGraw believes a performance like that could end up being a turning point for the rest of the season.

"I think the biggest thing for them is having the confidence to go into every game, at least next game, knowing how we can play," McGraw said. "We've never seen this. We've never seen what we can be. We've seen glimpses very small, even in games early in the season. We didn't really play well even if we were able to win. I think this is finally the game where we can feel good about the way we played, the way we executed, the way we defended, really the way we did everything so I think this is the game we point to that this is what we can be. Now, it's up to us to see if we can maintain that every game."

That next game isn't going to happen for a while, not until this Sunday when the Irish hit the road to take on Virginia.

That's a 2 p.m. tip on ACC Network Extra.

