McGraw gets support from other coaches

It has not been the typical season for the Notre Dame Women's Basketball team.

The team is reeling from back-to-back 30 point losses.

It's only happened on other time in program history in 1981 when the team finished 10-18.

It's unfamiliar territory for head coach Muffet McGraw and a couple of weeks ago, she received a call from another Hall of Fame coach who's in the same boat.

"Roy Williams called me and we sort of vented to each other," McGraw said. "That was nice and it was really good to know we both had just won a championship the last couple of years, and just how hard it is to come from always winning to now always losing. It really definitely picked me up. I think that's been the only good thing about this whole stretch, the number of people that have been reaching out and sending notes of encouragement. That's been really uplifting for me.Just knowing that you've had success, you know it's going to come back. You've got to go through the valleys. That's been hard but I think we're both trying to figure that out."

McGraw also joked that her and Williams might start a support group with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

The Irish are back in action Sunday afternoon at 2 down at Georgia Tech.