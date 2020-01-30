McGraw believes this group of players will get Notre Dame back into Top 5

On Thursday, the Notre Dame women's basketball team is back at home playing the No. 5 team in the country, the Louisville Cardinals.

Last year, Notre Dame was in the Top 5 for almost the entire season. This year, the Fighting Irish haven't been ranked since mid-November.

While Muffet McGraw knows this year's team is entirely different than the team that went to the last two national championship games, she knows this group will get there eventually.

"I know we are going to get there," McGraw said. "We know that. We played Connecticut. They were a Top 5 team. I came away from that game thinking, 'We fought hard and we got really good shots.' I think that now we have to look at it and say, 'How are we building on this?' We know what a Top 5 team looks like, and they certainly know. We know how far from it we are too."

Tip on Thursday between Notre Dame and Louisville is set for 7 p.m. You can catch the broadcast on ESPN.

