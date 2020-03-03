McGraw believes Irish are playing their best basketball of the season

Wednesday is the start of the postseason for the Notre Dame women's basketball team, as ACC tourney play begins for the Irish in North Carolina against Pitt.

If the Domers do not win the ACC tournament, Notre Dame will not make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.

However, Muffet McGraw believes at this point, the Fighting Irish are playing their best basketball of the season and hopes the Domers can go on a run in North Carolina.

"We're playing as well as we have all year," McGraw said. "You can see improvement. I think generally we get better in March and we're certainly a team that has gotten better. It's good to see, because this is what I thought we would be. I thought it would be earlier, but I am glad it came along at least at the end. There were times when it was all about, 'We're going to lose.' I think our mindset was run. I think we fixed that. I think that people are playing to their potential individually, so I think we're playing better individually, and, of course, that makes you better as a team."

Tip for Game 1 against Pitt is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on several regional sports networks, including Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Detroit.

