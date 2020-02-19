McGraw, Williams form support group of champion coaches going through struggles

It's no secret the Notre Dame women's basketball team is struggling this season; the Irish are six games below .500.

But Muffet McGraw isn't the only national champion coach struggling to win games this season. So is North Carolina's Roy Williams, as the Tar Heels have lost six straight.

On Monday, the two held a support group meeting of former champions handling adversity this season.

"[McGraw] is a proven winner," Williams said. "She's a national championship coach. I saw her press conference. I heard about it. I saw it and it just hurt my heart. I decided I wanted to call her. She's fantastic. She's a national championship, Hall of Fame coach that things just aren't going very good for her."

McGraw says it's nice to talk to a well-respected coach who is going through the same struggles as her.

"It went really well, honestly," McGraw said. "Just the things that we talked about made me feel so much better. Both he and his assistant Steve Robinson just gave me some great insight, because I keep thinking, 'I'm not doing this. I'm not doing that.' We just talked about the parallels of our team. It was good for me. I don't know if it helped him at all, but it was really good for me."

McGraw said in a tweet she's holding a spot in the support group for three-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr. His Warriors have the worst record in the NBA.

Kerr responded by saying, "I'm fine. What are you talking about," with a tongue-in-cheek GIF of a man throwing himself down a cliff.

