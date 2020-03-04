McDermott has double-double in Butler's win over St. John's

Sean McDermott had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Butler players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed St. John's 77-55.

Jordan Tucker added 14 points for the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Aaron Thompson chipped in 13, Kamar Baldwin scored 12 and Bryce Nze had 11.

Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with a season-high 23 points.

An 18-2 run with seven points from McDermott left Butler ahead by 16 with nine minutes to go.

Butler finishes the regular season against Xavier on the road Saturday. St. John's finishes the regular season against Marquette at home Saturday.

3/4/2020 9:25:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

