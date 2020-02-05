McAvoy, Bruins beat Blackhawks 2-1 for 5th straight victory

Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 for their fifth straight victory.

McAvoy finished a pretty passing sequence for the defenseman's first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck outside to a streaking Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the tap-in on the right side of the net.

Chicago wasted a terrific performance by Robin Lehner, who made 38 stops in his first start since Jan. 21. The Blackhawks also lost defenseman Adam Boqvist to a right shoulder injury in the second period.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/5/2020 11:00:34 PM (GMT -5:00)

