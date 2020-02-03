Mavericks beat Pacers 112-103 behind big game from Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Doncic has a sprained right ankle.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for Indiana.

