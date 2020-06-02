Mason Schrock gave it his all for Goshen High School

Goshen high school senior Mason Schrock gave it his all 100 percent of the time, and never took a break either.

He was a three-sport athlete all four years with the Redhawks, playing football, swimming and baseball. Schrock says being a three-sport athlete is definitely a challenge.

"You just go from one sport into the other and it’s basically non stop continuation of sports," Schrock said. "Sometimes I wish I had a break because it’s just tiring, but I like it."

Of the three sports Schrock played, he says baseball is his favorite because of the atmosphere and the warmer weather. This year would have been his first season on varsity but the pandemic ended his high school playing career.

"I was pretty excited," Schrock said. "We had a lot of talent on the team and feel like we could have done something big. Our senior class was pretty strong. Our coach kept telling us he’s excited for the season because he feels something. We were just dedicated and then the season was cancelled. I was pretty bummed out but it is what it is I guess."

While Schrock was bummed he missed his senior baseball season, he is grateful for how Goshen has prepared him for college.

"Through sports and through school, nothing is going to be handed to you," Schrock said. "You are going to have to work for it. Just something I learned through sports. There would be days where you just wouldn’t feel like practicing or something was going fair or right, and you just have to push yourself through it and make it right. Same thing with school."

Schrock hopes the Goshen community remembers him as someone who always gave it his best for the Redhawks.

"There aren't t many seniors that are three sport athletes," Schrock said. "[I want the community] to look at me and say that he gave it his all for four years, and he pushed himself to be the best he can be. He was very determined and passionate for sports"

Schrock will not be playing sports at the next level. He will study nursing at the University of Indianapolis.