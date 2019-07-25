Marquee Sports Network gives fans interactive experience at Four Winds Field

The Marquee Sports Network, the future exclusive home of the broadcast for the Chicago Cubs, is out at Four Winds Field giving fans an interactive experience.

Fans are able to call highlights from their favorite Chicago Cubs plays and test out their sports broadcasting skills.

It's free. Fans get a digital copy of their highlight call and can learn about the Marquee Sports Network.

"The Marquee Sports Network is launching in February of 2020," Marquee Sports Network vice president of marketing Amy McDevitt said. "It's going to be the broadcast home of the Chicago Cubs and this is definitely Cubs territory here in South Bend. We are really excited to be here to introduce the network to fans and there's no better experience than coming to these South Bend Cubs games. It's amazing here."

Marquee Sports Network will be at the South Bend Cubs games tonight and tomorrow.

.

They will be right inside the stadium at Gate F from the time the Gates Open until the game ends.