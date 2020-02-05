Marian's Hunter Renner signs with Northwestern

Wednesday marked the official national signing day for local athletes.

Marian Punter Hunter Renner signed as a preferred walk-on to join the Northwestern Wildcats.

"It meant a lot to me and my family and having my friends around really made it special, and it just makes me even more excited about what's next ahead in the future," Renner said.

He had flipped his commitment form Washington State.

Renner is an all-American punter who averaged 39 yards a punt this season for the Knights.

"It's a top 10 institution, but it still plays Big Ten football in one of the best conferences in America," Renner said. "I was just blown away by everything and it just seemed too good to be true.When I walked on campus, it felt right. So that's what made me want to go to Northwestern."

Renner also said he chose Northwestern because it is close to home and family is important to him.

